‘PM boosts confidence of people by taking revolutionary steps’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has boosted the confidence of people by taking revolutionary steps.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan is the custodian of public money.

The Minister said that the leadership of the newly elected government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has adopted austerity measures and abolished the discretionary funds.

He said that Imran Khan while adopting austerity measures left his personal plane and announced to use club class for traveling to save the public money.

To a question, he said all the focus of Chairman PTI is on streamlining the system.

To another question, Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI government would launch a special channel which would cover parliamentary proceedings and politics.