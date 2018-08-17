People of Pakistan looking towards Imran for resolution of issues: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Congratulating prime minister-elect Imran Khan on winning the election in the National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday said the people of Pakistan were looking towards him for resolution of their issues.

“Efforts are being made at international level to destabilise Pakistan by creating more issues,” he said while addressing the NA for the first time. He said the PTI chief was not just a premier for his party but the whole country.

Expressing reservations on the general elections, he said the polls witnessed an unprecedented bloodshed and expenditure of wealth.

Bilawal alleged of pre-poll and post-poll rigging in the elections. “We have seen some candidates getting results within two hours and some after three days,” he said adding that, “However, despite having reservations on the polls I would like to participate in the democratic process.”

Seeking investigation into the terror acts, he paid tribute to all the victims of violence in this election including leaders of rival parties — former minister and PTI leader Ikramullah Gandapur, Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour and Balochistan Awami Party Siraj Raisani.

Upon being elected as the member of National Assembly for the first time, he said it was an honor and also a challenge for him.—NNI