Peace with India only solution to problems faced by both countries: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed confidence that the government will succeed in making Pakistan a developed, economically viable and prosperous country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and with the support of masses.

Talking to media persons in Multan today, he said that people of Pakistan have supported the agenda and future planning of Imran Khan. He said that Imran Khan’s address to the nation was extempore and the voice of his heart for nation.

To a question about the India media criticism of Navjot Singh Sidhu and filing of case against him, the Foreign Minister said that Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Pakistan at the invitation of Imran Khan and such visits by foreign dignitaries are nothing extra-ordinary.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that peace with India is the only solution to problems faced by both the countries. He said we have no option, but to engage in dialogue because the option of any adventure cannot be afforded by either of the neighbours.

He said that peace should prevail on Working Boundary as complete the implementation of CBM is in the interest of two countries.

The Foreign Minister said that both Pakistan and India are suffering from poverty and climate change which is causing shortage of water not only in Pakistan but in the entire sub-continent.

He said that a large number of people in India want peace and settlement of the issues with Pakistan.

About today’s attack in Kabul, the Foreign Minister said it is condemnable and we are looking closely the situation.

To a question about the ties with the United States, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said we have spent good time in the past and we have to move forward keeping in view the importance of relations between the two countries.

To a question about the news conference of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal about the formation of cabinet and reaction to the address of Imran Khan to the nation, the Foreign Minister said that opposition has every right to differ with the PTI policies.