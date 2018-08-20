PCB Chairman Najam Sethi resigns

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi resigned from his post on Monday.

“I was waiting for the new Prime Minister to take oath before submitting my resignation as PCB Chairman, which I have done today. I wish PCB all the best and hope our cricket team goes from strength to strength. Eid Mubarak. Pakistan Zindabad,” Sethi said in a message to his 2.6 million followers on Twitter.

Sethi was nominated to the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (as per the Pakistan Cricket Board Constitution of 2014 approved by the ICC and Supreme Court of Pakistan) by ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from 2014-2017 and then again from 2017- 2020 by ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

“I was unanimously elected Chairman PCB in August 2017 by all ten members of the BoG for a three-year term ending in 2020. I believe I have served the cause of cricket diligently,” Sethi said in his resignation letter sent to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“To facilitate your objectives in the interest of Pakistan cricket, I hereby submit toy resignation as Chairman of PCB and Member of its BoG,” he added.—INP