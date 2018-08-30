Panda’s random painting is being sold for Rs 70,000

Web Desk: A panda at Vienna’s Schoenbrunn Zoo painted a furriest piece of art and its abstract is selling for nearly 70,000!

This little Panda is way ahead of you! The Panda, Yang Yang uses black paint with white backgrounds, which seems to be a favourite colour.

The panda creates minimalist splotch art reminiscent of the American abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock, reports ABC. The black splotches on white paper. look like the first attempts of a small child trying to draw.

Yang Yang, has given birth to 5 pandas and it seems that mama Panda knows how to make money.

Source: Indiatimes