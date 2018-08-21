Pakistan’s message for victims of terrorism

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government and people of Pakistan pay tribute to all those who have suffered immensely at the hands of the terrorists.

In a message on “International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism” today, PM Pakistan said, “Pakistan is one of the worst victim of terrorism and has suffered thousands of casualties in this fight.”

“Pakistan stands with the International Community to eliminate this menace and reiterate to extend all support to those who have been the victims of terrorism,” PM Imran Khan added.

He said the international community must jointly take actions to support the victims of terrorism and on its part Pakistan has taken a number of measures to support victims of terrorism including rehabilitation of temporarily dislocated persons, rebuilding damaged infrastructure, and payment of monetary compensation to the victims and their families.