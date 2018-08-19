Pakistan welcomes Afghanistan’s ceasefire announcement on Eid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed Afghanistan’s ceasefire announcement on Eid ul Azha.

In a statement issued today, Foreign office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan welcomes the Afghan government’s declaration of a ceasefire during the upcoming festival of Eid ul Azha.

He said Pakistan fully supports all such efforts that contribute to achieving durable stability and lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal said coinciding with the Independence Day of Afghanistan, the announcement has an even greater significance.

He said Pakistan considers Eid ul Azha as an appropriate occasion for all parties to make a commitment to ceasefire along the lines of a much appreciated ceasefire in Afghanistan during Eid ul Fitr.

Spokesperson said Pakistan also call upon all parties that in defence to the holy tradition of sacrifice during Eid ul Azha to implement a ceasefire in hostilities – preferably for a more extended period of time.

This would allow the people of Afghanistan to celebrate the great Abrahamic tradition in comfort and peace, during this holy month of Zil Hajj. He said such steps will create an environment of enduring peace and stability.