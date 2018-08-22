‘Pakistan wants to address Kashmir issue through dialogue’

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will address the water issue being faced by the country.

Talking to media persons after offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Multan, he said the water shortage is a serious matter not only for Pakistan but also for the whole region.

He said all the four provinces are in agreement on the construction of Bhasha Dam.

To a question, he said the world is well aware about the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian forces on the people in occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said Pakistan wants to address the core issue of Kashmir in a peaceful manner through dialogue with India and hopefully New Delhi would reciprocate Pakistan’s offer for talks.

He said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf has nominated Arif Alvi as President of Pakistan and asked Pakistan Peoples Party to support PTI in the Presidential election.—Radio Pakistan