Pakistan to continue moral, diplomatic & political support to Kashmiris: Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD: The Government and the people of Pakistan would continue to give full moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir in their legitimate struggle to attain their inalienable right to self-determination.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a meeting with Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider in Islamabad today.

They discussed the current situation in Indian held Jammu and Kashmir. He briefed the Foreign Minister about the human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister said that the UN Report with its categorical focus on human rights abuses in IoK caught India completely off-guard. The Foreign Minister also highlighted the steps taken by the Ministry and Pakistani Missions aboard to underscore the importance of the UN Report. He said Pakistan will continue to draw attention to the findings of the Report at international forums.

The AJK Prime Minister highlighted the findings of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and regretted that India has exacerbated its repression in held Kashmir with the imposition of Governor Rule. He said that after the report India should address the concerns raised in the Report on human rights violations in IoK by Indian forces. —NNI