Pakistan stands by Saudi Arabia: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal says Pakistan stands by Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty as a matter of principle and based on the historical and brotherly relations between the two countries.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said Pakistan is following with immense concern the crisis in the relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada and places on record its solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan fully agrees with the statement of the OIC Secretary General that Saudi Arabia enjoys immense respect at the regional and international level, as it does among the people of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan always supports the sovereignty of states and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.