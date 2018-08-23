‘Pakistan PM’s emphasis on peace hope of good ties b/w India, Pakistan’ says Sidhu

India: Indian Punjab Minister and former cricket player Navjot Singh Sidhu says India must capitalize on the warm reception he received in Pakistan by taking forward peace talks.

During an interview, Sidhu said, “He went to Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador and received a very positive message from people, politicians and friends, who desire peace in the region.”

He said the Indian government should take the dialogue forward.

Sidhu said that he was overwhelmed by the warm love and affection shown by people and politicians.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s emphasis on peace through talks has affirmed hope of good relations between India and Pakistan,” former cricketer added.