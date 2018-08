Jakarta: In 18th Asian Games, Pakistan men’s Hockey beat Oman by 10-0 in Indonesia, Aaj News reported.

For Pakistan, Ahmad Bhutta, Ahmad Ajaz, Irfan, Shan Ali, Dilber and Atiq were the top goal scorers.

According to details, it is Pakistan’s second continues victory in the event. Pakistani player Ali Khan scored hat-trick. Mohammad Dilbar and Mohammad Irfan each scored two goals.

Earlier, Pakistan beat Thailand by 10-0.