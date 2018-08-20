Pakistan lodges protest with Dutch Charge d’Affaires on proposed competition of blasphemous caricatures

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office today summoned Netherlands Charge d’Affaires and lodged a strong protest on the announcement of holding a competition of blasphemous caricatures by a Dutch parliamentarian.

The Foreign Office conveyed deep concern at this deliberate and malicious attempt to defame Islam and provoke the faithful.

The protest was lodged over the the announcement by leader of the Dutch Freedom Party and Parliamentarian Geert Wilders to hold a competition of blasphemous caricatures. The Federal Cabinet also condemned this abominable and reprehensible plan.

The Ambassador of Pakistan in The Hague has been instructed to forcefully raise the issue with the Dutch government along with Ambassadors of OIC member states.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in New York and Geneva have also been directed to take up the matter with the UN Secretary General, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other UN related bodies and procedures.