Pak witnessing continuous journey towards democracy: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office says Pakistan is witnessing a continuous journey towards consolidation of democracy with the completion of two democratically elected tenures and transitioning the next.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal addressing the weekly briefing in Islamabad on Thursday said international election observers from Commonwealth and the European Union have expressed satisfaction on the conduct of elections.

Turning to situation in Occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the human rights situation in Indian held Jammu and Kashmir reflects the unabated use of force, oppression, and mass killings by occupying forces of innocent and defenseless Kashmiris.

He said Indian troops in unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred twenty one Kashmiris during the last month.

Over three hundred Kashmiris were also critically injured, when Indian police and paramilitary personnel used brute force and fired pellet guns and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators during the same period.

Foreign Office spokesperson expressed deep concern over the unhygienic conditions provided in Central Jail of Srinagar and District Jail in Rajouri, where a number of political prisoners have been packed beyond capacity.

He urged the international community to take notice of all these injustices.

Foreign Office spokesperson said Afghanistan and Pakistan in their meetings of the five Working Groups in Kabul assessed prospects in all areas of mutual interest, including counter terrorism and security, bilateral trade and transit and Afghan refugees’ repatriation.

The Russian government has conveyed deep gratitude to Pakistan for the rescue and lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Army for successfully carrying out this courageous operation.