Over 214 stranded Pakistanis safely reach homeland

LAHORE: A private airliner reached Lahore this afternoon from Chinese city of Guangzhou carrying 214 Pakistanis who were stranded in the city.

The Civil Aviation Authority had given permission to the airline for bringing back Pakistanis who had been stranded in Chinese city of Guangzhou since 29th of last month, when the airline abruptly cancelled its flights over a dispute of payment with the Civil Aviation Authority.

Meanwhile, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday last heard the case at the Lahore Registry and ordered the airline to ensure all stranded passengers are brought back to Pakistan before Monday.

The apex court had also ordered the owner of the private airline to appear before it tomorrow.