Osama bin Laden’s son ties knot with the daughter of 9/11 hijacker

Web Desk: The son of Osama bin Laden, Hamza bin Laden, has married the daughter of the lead hijacker Mohammad Atta in the 9/11 terror attacks, reported Guardian.

The news was revealed by the bin Laden family during an interview with British newspaper in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Osama bin Laden’s half-brother said, ‘They believed Hamza is likely in Afghanistan and possibly plotting to revenge his father’s May 2011 killing in Pakistan at the hands of the U.S. military.’

Hamza’s uncles told the Guardian, ‘They had hoped the family’s association with terrorism would end with Osama bin Laden’s death.’ They even urged Hamza to rethink his path, they said, ‘Think twice about what you are doing. Don’t retake the steps of your father. You are entering horrible parts of your soul.’

Osama bin Laden’s mother told Chulov that her son was a shy and academically capable boy but become radicalized after some time.

She says he was “brainwashed” by people he met at university.