Lahore: N-League leader Nihal Hashmi has said that Asif Zardari, Fazl-ur-Rehman, Raza Rabani, Javed Hashmi and Ali Ahmad Kurd could be the opposition’s candidate for presidential election, Aaj News reported.

PTI’s leader Nadeem Afzal Chun has said, “Opposition alliance is not for democracy but for escaping from accountability.”

“Imran Khan could not support Zardari,” Nadeem Afzal Chun added.

On the other hand, PTI’s leader Shabli Faraz stated Arif Alvi would be made elected as president easily.