Opposition wants Nawaz, Zardari to be declared innocent in corruption cases: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said the opposition parties wanted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) President Asif Zardari to be declared as vindicated in money embezzlement cases.

“The only dispute they have against the PTI is they want Nawaz and Zardari to be given the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO),” he said while addressing media after the National Assembly election for the prime minister.

He said Imran had two options before him: one to pardon them under the NRO and run the government trouble-free and the second to fulfill his promise by waging a war against corruption and face the music.

“Imran has categorically said nobody should expect an NRO from the PTI government. Neither he would forgive his party members involved in graft nor members of the opposition parties,” he said.

To a query, Fawad said the opposition failed to precisely tell what and where rigging took place.

“They are not serious in talking about rigging. Their only demand is to stop investigation against embezzlement, which is not going to happen,” he added.

To another query, the PTI spokesman said if the PTI wished so there would be a forward bloc in the PML-N in the next 15 days, however his party wanted democracy to flourish in the country.

“We do not want creation of forward blocs in the political parties. The PML-N has a history of doing such politics,” he claimed.—NNI