Opposition parties stage protest demonstration outside ECP office

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties staged a protest demonstration outside secretariat of Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad against, what they called, rigging in general election.

Leaders and election candidates of PML(N), PPP, MMA, ANP and PkMAP participated in the protest.

Talking to newsmen on the occasion, senior leader of PML(N) Raja Zafarul Haq and former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said they have gathered to convey a message that the elections were not free, fair and transparent.