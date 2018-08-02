Opposition parties constitutes 15-member committee to decide joint line of action

ISLAMABAD: A multi-party conference has unanimously decided to join parliament and field common candidates for election of Prime Minister ,Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly against the majority party PTI.

This was announced by PPP leader Sherry Rehman after a meeting of leaders from various parties, including PML-N, PPP, MMA, ANP, PkMAP and others in Islamabad this evening. She said the common candidate for premiership will belong to PML-N, while the candidates for Speaker National Assembly will be from PPP and for Deputy Speaker from MMA .

She said all parties rejected election results and decided to follow a joint strategy to stage protest against alleged rigging in elections inside and outside of parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said a fifteen-member action committee has been formed to finalize the united opposition’s common course of action against the alleged rigging.

Ahsan Iqbal said the opposition will give a tough time to the government, which carries fake mandate.

MMA leader Liaquat Baloch said the joint opposition will defend the constitution and democracy.