ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the PML-N has gotten the mandate in the 2018 elections, so the opposition leader in the National Assembly should be from the PML-N.

The PML-N got 64 general seats in the 2018 elections, while PPP was able to secure 43.

The PPP has called an all parties conference on Thursday. Opposition parties are expected to announce the joint opposition leader after the APC.—NNI