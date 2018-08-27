‘Only weak people talk about nepotism,’ says Sunny Deol

Web Desk: Sunny Deol, who recently launch his son Karan in the Hindi Film Industry, says on the debate of nepotism.

During an interview, actor Sunny was asked about the nepotism. He said, “I don’t know why we do even stick to certain questions. What does it mean first and foremost and secondly, does it mean it’s bad? Is it bad? I am asking you. Like I am there, then my son is…”

Sunny added, “Then why are we discussing something, which does not have anything bad attached to it? If there’s something bad or negative, then talk about it. So, first we should understand why are we talking about something, just because others are talking about it? You should have your own personality and you should think about it.”

“I don’t think that’s the issue. There are many star kids who have made it and many who haven’t. There are so many who do it and so many who don’t. It’s not because he is somebody’s kid that’s why he did it. I didn’t become what I have become today because my dad launched me. There’s something in me hence I became something,” he added.

Sunny further said that talking about nepotism reflects more on someone’s lack of talent than anything else.

“It’s reflects who you are. People who are weak and can’t achieve anything, out of anger and bitterness, talk about these things because they have so much hatred in their hearts that they want to direct it at something but not at their own capability.

“Even if I don’t succeed it doesn’t mean I am going to disgrace somebody. It wasn’t supposed to be so it’s okay. That doesn’t mean I will stop living. I am going to live. So, it all depends what kind of people they are. So, whenever someone talks about it, I tell them, ‘Why are we even talking about it? What’s there to talk about this?” he said.