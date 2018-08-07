Older adults are less likely to accept their fault

Web Desk: In a new study, researchers revealed that older people recognize their mistakes less often than younger ones.

The study was conducted in University of Iowa, in which computerised machine was used to test how readily young adults and older adults realize when they have made a mistake.

Younger adults acknowledge their mistakes more often than older adults when they failed to look away from the object while older adults were more likely to be adamant that they did not make a mistake.

A researcher, Jan Wessel said, ‘We found there is this impaired ability in older adults to recognize an error when they’ve made one. Realising fewer errors can have more severe consequences because you can’t remedy an error that you don’t realize you’ve committed.”

Source: Deccanchronicle