Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s 21st death anniversary observed today

Web Desk: Legend and king of Qawaali (Shahenshah-e-Qawwali), Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, is being remembered today by the music-lovers on his 21st death anniversary.

The qawwali singer was died on August 16,1997, at the age of 48.

He gifted over 125 albums to qawwali-lovers. He had his first public performance at the age of 16. Moreover, Nusrat introduced qawwali music to international audiences.

His famous qawwali songs are, Allah Hoo Allah Hoo, Tu Kuja Man Kuja, Mast Nazron Se Allah Bachaye, Mere Rashke Qamar, Afreen Afreen, Tumhe Dillagi Bhool Jani Paregi, Ye jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai etc.