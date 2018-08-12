Notification issued for reserved seats of National and Provincial Assembly

Islamabad: Election Commission has issued notification for the reserved seats of National and Provincial Assembly, Aaj News reported.

Out of 60 reserved seats for women, PTI’s women has received 28 seats. N-league has received 16 seats while 9 seats given to PPP.

MMA has 2 seats while JDA, MQM, Q-League, Balochisatn Awami Party and Balochistan National Party each has received one seat from the reserved seat of women.

PTI has received 5 out of 10 reserved seats for minorities. N-League and PPP have gained 2 while MMA has 1 reserved seats for minorities.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the largest party in National Assembly with 158 seats after the inclusion of reserved seats for women and minorities.

Followed by Pakistan Muslim league-N with 82 seats while Pakistan peoples Party occupied third position with 53 seats. Muttehida Majlis-e-Amal has 15 seats, Balochistan Awami Party 5 and Balochistan National Party 4 seats.