Non-availability of public transport during Eid days irks locals

ISLAMABAD: Lack of local transport has created problems for residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad who are going to celebrate Eidul Azha here rather than going to their hometowns.

Majority of the transporters have shifted their vehicles on long routes to clinch their share of high fares from the passengers of other cities leaving the locals to become prey of cabs drivers who charge fares of their own will.

Staffers of emergency services like security personnel, fuel stations, hospitals, toll plaza employees, sanitary workers, media employees who have to reach their offices on their duties complained of severe difficulty due to lack of local transport.

Asad Farooq, an employee of an ambulance service, complained that every year especially on Eid days, lack of local transport irritate them.

Aslam Khawar, an employee of a government hospital, said middle class people who do not have their own transport cannot not move during Eid days.

He said Metro bus service is a blessing during these days but it is not available for all areas of the twin cities.

He urged the government to take appropriate steps for the local public transport and ensure smooth flow of traffic for residents.

Asma Bibi, a sanitary worker of Capital Development Authority, said she does not have enough money to pay the cab drivers as they charge high fares so she has to walk almost three miles to reach her duty place.

Talib Shah, a vender who sets stall of eatables at Shakar Parian, said Eid days provide him a chance to earn few extra buck for their kids but cab drivers take away his hard earned money by overcharging. -APP