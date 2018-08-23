Nomination papers for next president to be filed on Monday

Islamabad: Nomination papers for the election of next president will be filed with presiding officers in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta on Monday, reported Radio Pakistan.

Scrutiny of nomination papers by Returning Officer (RO) in Islamabad will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday while candidates can withdraw their nomination papers in the federal capital up to 12 p.m on the next day.

Members of Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies will vote for the election of next president on 4th of the next month.

Polling will commence from 10 a.m. and continue till 4 p.m. at the Parliament House Islamabad and the provincial assemblies in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.