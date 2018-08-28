No decision to take bailout package from IMF: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday said Pakistan has yet not decided to take a bailout package from International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking in the Senate, Asad Umar said consultations on economic situation are continuing and the final decision will be taken after taking on board the Parliament.

About National Finance Commission Award, Asad Umar said it is a constitutional obligation and on the first day in his office, he directed the finance secretary to initiate the process for the new NFC Award.

He said it will be his utmost endeavor to announce new NFC Award at the earliest.—INP