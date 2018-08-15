Newly elected MPA’s of Punjab sworn in

A total of three hundred sixty newly elected members of Punjab Assembly took oath of their offices during the inaugural session of 17th Punjab Assembly in Lahore on Wednesday.

Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan administered oath to them.

Those who took oath today include 177 members from PTI, 162 from PML(N), 10 from PML(Q), 7 from PPP and 1 from Rah-e-Haq Party while 3 are Independents.

Prominent personalities who took oath include Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Saad Rafique.