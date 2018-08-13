Newly elected MNA’s take oath at inaugural session of 15th NA

The fifteenth National Assembly of Pakistan came into being today with the oath-taking of newly elected members at its inaugural session at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

At the outset of the proceedings, national anthem was played which was followed by recitation from Holy Quran and Naat.

The outgoing Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to the new members. The oath was administered in our national language Urdu.

All those who took oath individually signed the roll in alphabetical order to be the members of the house. PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari was the first one to sign the roll.

Prominent among those who took oath today included PTI Chief Imran Khan, President of PML (N) Mian Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Co-Chairperson and former President Asif Ali Zardari, and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The outgoing Speaker welcomed newly elected members,

He also read out the procedure for election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, to be held on Wednesday.

Nomination papers would be received by the National Assembly Secretariat any time before 12 noon tomorrow.

Nomination papers can be obtained from the National Assembly Secretariat and nominations can be withdrawn anytime before election process.