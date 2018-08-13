Newly elected members of Sindh, KP & Balochistan assemblies administered oath of office

ISLAMABAD: In Sindh Assembly, newly elected members took oath of their offices on Monday.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath.

The oath from the members was administered in Urdu, Sindhi and English languages. Meanwhile, election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly will be held on Wednesday.

According to the schedule, nomination papers in this regard could be obtained from nine in the morning to three in the afternoon tomorrow and submitted by five in the evening the same day.

Election to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on Wednesday through secret ballot.

The first session of newly elected Balochistan Assembly was held in Quetta on Monday.

Speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani presided over the session. The newly elected members of the House took oath of their office.

Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani administered oath to them. Later, all of MPAs formally signed roster.

On this occasion, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani also announced schedule for election of New Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House to be held on Thursday.

She said interested candidates can file their nomination papers till 11 am on Thursday.

Later, the House was adjourned till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been adjourned to meet again on Wednesday.

Earlier, the newly elected members of the House took oath of their offices.

A senior parliamentarian Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha administered the oath.

Election for the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on Wednesday.

Nomination papers for the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker can be submitted with Secretary of the Provincial Assembly by four p.m tomorrow.