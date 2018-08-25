New Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to take oath on Monday

New Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will take oath of office on Monday.

Talking to a private TV channel, the governor designate said he will work for the progress and prosperity of the province and play his role to address the issues being faced by the masses.

He said he will represent the federation and will seek special funds from the federal government for the different development projects in Karachi and rest of the province.

Replying to a question, Imran Ismail said that he will take along all the political parties having representation in the Sindh Assembly.