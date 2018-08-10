New PM to take oath on August 17

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath of Prime Minister office to new premier on August 17.

According to details, the president has postponed his plan to proceed to Ireland on a three-day official visit on Aug 16. The decision came during a meeting with caretaker Information Minister Ali Zafar.

Zafar stressed that the presence of President Hussain is necessary for government formation. President Approves Summary To Hold Inaugural Session On 13Earlier on Thursday, the inaugural session of newly elected National Assembly was called on Monday, August 13 after President Mamnoon approved the summary moved by Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Malk.

The newly elected members of the lower house of the parliament would take oath in the session after which they would elect leader of the house-Prime Minister of the country.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s numbers in National Assembly has crossed 180 after the Balochistan National Party (Mengal) announced its support.

Addressing media in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry said that party is still not decisive about Imran Khan’s stay after becoming prime minister.

He said PTI is in a comfortable position in Punjab as well with the support of 186 members to form the government.

Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan is expected to take oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan on 16th or 17th of this month.

Earlier on Wednesday, Caretaker Information Minister, Barrister Ali Zafar said that a summary has been moved to the President Mamnoon Hussain for the summoning of the National Assembly session between Sunday and Tuesday next.

The Minister said that as per the constitution also, the session of the National Assembly needs to be summoned before 15th of this month.