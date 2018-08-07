New govt will have to work hard to overcome financial crisis in country: Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan says the new government will have to work hard to overcome financial crisis in the country.

Addressing the newly elected members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar on Tuesday, he said the government will go to the International Monetary Fund after thorough deliberations.

Imran Khan alleged that the rulers in the past worked only for their personal gains.

He advised the candidates to be elected on reserved seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly to attend the session of the assembly after making proper preparation for this purpose.

Later talking to newsmen, a leader of PTI Shah Farman said Imran Khan told the gathering that he will nominate new Chief Minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on merit within next few days.

He said PTI Chairman asked MPAs elect to deliver as people have attached great expectations to them.