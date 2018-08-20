New federal cabinet sworn in

A sixteen-member federal cabinet has taken oath.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to the new ministers of their offices at a simple but impressive ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad this morning.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Advisors, leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and other prominent political and social personalities.

The new federal ministers and their portfolios are: Shahd Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Asad Umar, Minister for Finance Revenue and Economic Affairs; Pervez Khattak, Minister for Defence; Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Information and Broadcasting; Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Education and National History and Literary Heritage; Shirin Mazari, Minister for Human Rights; Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Minister for National Health Services; ; Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Water Resources; Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony; Farogh Naseem, Minister for Law and Justice; Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication; Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for States and Frontier Regions; Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Petroleum Division; Zubaida Jalal, Minister for Defence Production; Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Railways; and Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination.

The cabinet also includes five advisors. They are: Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, Advisor on Establishment; Abdul Razak Dawood, Commerce, Textile and Industry; Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Institutional Reforms and Austerity; Amin Aslam, Climate Change; and Babar Awan, Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs.