Never denied to accept the post of Balochistan governor: Jogezai

Quetta: Nominated Governor for Balochistan Dr Ameer Mohammad Khan Jogezai has said that he never denied to take the post of Balochistan governor, reported Aaj News.

He stated that his statement was incorrectly presented. In an video message, he said, “No inquiry is being proceed against me.”

He said, “There is no reference against me, neither any trail. The confidence of Imran Khan and Balochistan’s friends could not be compromised.”

Investigation in NAB against nominated governor Balochistan Ameer Jogezai is continuing.

Ameer Jogezai, as a CEO of Kidney Center Quetta, is accused of illegally using his power.