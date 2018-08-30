Need evolving strategy to resolve issue of blasphemous competition: Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has stressed the need for evolving a comprehensive strategy to effectively and peacefully resolve the issue of blasphemous caricatures competition through dialogue.

In a statement, he said a high level committee would meet the leadership of Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan today to inform them about the measures taken by the government against blasphemous caricatures competition in the Netherlands.

The minister said Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi would also inform the TLP leadership about his communication with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He said every Muslim has same feelings against the blasphemous caricatures competition and unity among the Ummah is crucial to defend the dignity of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).