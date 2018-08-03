NEC reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to curb menace of terror financing, money laundering

National Executive Committee has reiterated Pakistan commitment to take all possible steps to ensure effective institutional coordination and swift action to curb the menace of terror financing and money laundering.

The NEC meeting was held Islamabad with caretaker Finance Minister, Dr Shamshad Akhtar in chair.

It took stock of the progress made to strengthen the institutional framework and coordination for the implementation of the FATF Action Plan.

Senior officials from various departments concerned briefed the meeting on progress regarding their respective spheres of work.

There was consensus among participants that all agencies will coordinated to fast track work on FATF Policy Action Plan to ensure effective compliance with the action plan.

The meeting agreed on key steps to strengthen the federal-provincial coordination to ensure effective coordination among the law enforcing agencies and the concerned provincial departments.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Interior and Minister for Law, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Secretary Foreign Affairs and senior officials of FMU, NACTA, FIA, FBR, SECP and other departments and institutions concerned.