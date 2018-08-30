Nawazuddin charged Rs 1IND for doing film “Manto”

Web Desk: Films have many categories. There are commercial films and path breaking films in Bollywood. Directors like Nandita Das comes forward to change the way movies are looked at.

Actress turned director, Nandita Das, wants to take real life situations and actors and weave stories that impact and change the way we look at life. Manto is one such film.

Nawazuddin played the iconic role Saadat Hasan Manto, who was an Urdu author. The movie shows how Manto struggles to support his wife and small daughters without compromising his work.

The story is a path-breaking and looks like the cast of the film understand that the most, which is why, Nawaz charged only Rs 1 IND for the film.

Director Nandita said,”This is the character that an actor would give an arm and leg for. But to not charge even a nominal fee is very gracious of Nawaz.”

“Rishi Kapoor and Gurdas Maan said yes in our first meeting. I also reached out to many whom I knew well and have used up all my goodwill to get a stellar cast that truly does justice to the characters in the film,” she added.

Getting Javed Akhtar on-board was the icing on the cake. “I thought it would be quite interesting to have a progressive writer of today defending ‘Manto’. You will see him in a new avatar. So not like Javed saab.”

“Trust me, there is more to life than money! The compensation comes in the form of experience and the joy of working on interesting projects. I, too, have done many such projects and have never looked for ‘monetary compensation’,” concluded Nandita.