National Assembly meets today to elect new Prime Minister

The newly elected National Assembly of Pakistan will meet this afternoon at 3.30 p.m. to elect Leader of the House.

Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shahbaz Sharif are in the race for election of Prime Minister.

Prior to the session, Members of the National Assembly belonging to PTI and its allies will meet at Parliament House at 2:00 pm with Imran Khan heading the meeting to formulate strategy for the session. Sources claimed that the elections would be held through division of the House.

The elected Prime Minister is likely to take oath tomorrow.