Nation to celebrate Eidul Azha tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow with great religious zeal and fervor commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations would be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country. Ulema and Khutaba would highlight significance of the day and philosophy of sacrifice.

In the federal capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at Faisal Mosque where Federal Ministers, politicians and parliamentarians present in Islamabad, Muslim diplomats and notables would join thousands of faithful in prayers.

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful will slaughter their sacrificial animals in pursuance of Sunnat-e Ibrahimi. The meat of sacrificed animals will be distributed among relatives and the poor.