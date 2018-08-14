Nation celebrates Independence Day as a true Islamic welfare state

Islamabad: The nation celebrates Independence Day on Tuesday with renewed resolve to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

The main even of the Independence Day held at Jinnah Convention center in Islamabad. President Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion.

Earlier, sirens were sounded and the moving traffic came to a halt as mark of national solidarity.

President Mamnoon Hussain and caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk hoisted the national flag followed by the national anthem. Similar flag hoisting ceremonies are also being held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Sindh

Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani and Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Fazal ur Rehman along with Provincial Cabinet members visited Mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

They paid rich tribute to the father of the nation on the eve of the Day.

Change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on Tuesday morning.

Cadets of Pakistan Navy took charge of their duties at the Mazar.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Waqar Muhammad was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Punjab

In Lahore, the main ceremony of the Day was held at Hazoori Bagh in which the Caretaker Chief Minister Dr. Hassan Askari hoisted the national flag.

In his address, the Caretaker Chief Minister lauded the services of national heroes of Pakistan Movement and paid rich tributes to the people who sacrifices their lives and properties for creation of a separate homeland.

Meanwhile, a simple but graceful ceremony of Change of Guards was also held at Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore in which Pakistan Army took charge from Punjab Rangers.

General Officers Commanding Lahore, Maj. General Shahid Mehmood was the Chief Guest on the occasion who laid floral wreath over national poet’s grave, on behalf of Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Peshawar

In Peshawar, the day dawned with 21 gun-salute while special prayers were offered at mosques for country’s safety prosperity and development

The main function in connection with the Independence Day is being held at Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

Caretaker Chief Minister Dost Muhammad Khan will hoist the national flag.

Meanwhile, a car rally arranged in connection with the Independence Day started from Peshawar today.

Meanwhile, Governor and Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their messages on the occasion of Independence Day have asked the people to work for materializing dream of the founder of the nation for making the country an abode of peace, prosperity and stability for our future generations.

Quetta

In Quetta, the day was dawned with 21 gun-salute while special prayers were offered at mosques for country’s safety prosperity and development.

Preparations for celebrating Independence Day have also been finalized across Balochistan including provincial metropolis, Quetta.

The major ceremony is being held in Balochistan Assembly today, at nine in the morning during which the Caretaker Chief Minister Alauddin Marri will hoist the National Flag. Besides, national Anthem will also be played. Another ceremony will also be held at the Residency of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Ziarat in which Caretaker Chief Minister will hoist the national flag.

AJK

In Azad Kashmir, flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all Districts and Tehsil Headquarters.

Main ceremony of the Day was held in Muzaffarabad where AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan hoisted national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK President and Prime Minister paid rich tributes to father of the nation and other leaders and people who laid their lives for creation of Pakistan. -Radio Pakistan.