WINDHOEK: Namibia booked their place at the World Cup for the sixth successive time on Saturday with a 53-28 victory over Kenya.

Namibia will play in Pool B at the 2019 World Cup in Japan alongside defending champions New Zealand, South Africa and Italy as well as the winners of the repechage event.

That final qualifying round will feature Kenya, Germany, Canada and Hong Kong and will be played in Marseille in November.

The winners will take the final spot for the Japan showpiece.—AFP