NAB to make corruption-free Pakistan: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal says NAB is determined to make Pakistan a corruption-free country.

Speaking at a meeting in Islamabad on Friday, Chairman NAB said NAB’s “Accountability for All” anti-corruption strategy proved excellent which will continue in future.

He said NAB’s investigation officers strictly follow law, SOPs and code of conduct in conduct of complaint verification, inquiries and investigations on merit.

Javed Iqbal said NAB has prescribed efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of white collar crimes cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months which is a record as compared to other Anti-Corruption Organizations.