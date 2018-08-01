NAB to file reference against Gillani, two others

The approval was given at a meeting of the executive board of NAB in Islamabad on Wednesday, with Retired Justice Javed Iqbal in the chair.

The accused had allegedly given a contract of an advertising campaign by violating PPRA rules, causing a loss of 128.07 million rupees to national exchequer.

The Board also granted approval for investigations against former minister for local government Sindh Owais Muzaffar Tappi and others for illegally allotting hundreds of acres of land of Malir River and thus causing a dent of thirty three billion rupees to the exchequer.

The meeting also approved a number of other inquiries.

Speaking on the occasion, NAB Chief Javed Iqbal said the bureau considers eradication of corruption as its national obligation and is strictly following the policy of ‘Accountability for All’.