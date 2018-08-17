NAB summons Saad Rafique, brother in Paragon Housing scam

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique today in Paragon Housing Scheme scam.

The NAB summoned the duo on August 15, however, they did not appear owing to their oath taking as members of Punjab Assembly.

The former railway minister has been ordered to appear before NAB Lahore along with his brother, Salman Rafique, who had served as adviser for health department in Punjab.

Both brothers will be questioned over the Paragon housing scheme corruption case. They have also been ordered to bring complete record of the housing scheme.

Salman Rafique had previously appeared before the anti-graft watchdog over alleged embezzlement and misconduct in the Punjab Health Department.

Additionally, the anti-graft watchdog is investigating the former railways minister for alleged embezzlement in the purchase of 55 locomotives. It also reviewed several allegations including illegal leasing of Railways lands.

Former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif is also facing several corruption investigations including Punjab companies scandal and has been summoned again on August 20.—NNI