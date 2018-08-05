NAB summons Khawaja brothers in Paragon City case

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday summoned former minister of railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique on August 15.

Sources privy to anti-graft watchdog revealed that Khawaja brothers have been summoned in Paragon City Case. The accountability watchdog has also directed Khawaja brother to bring with them complete record.

The bureau has reportedly found documents establishing Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique’s link to the Paragon City in Lahore.

A transfer deed of over 50 kanals bearing names of Khawaja brothers and Paragon City chief executive officer surfaced on Tuesday. According to documents, the two also acquired land in Paragon City.

The railways minister had earlier claimed that he had no link with the Paragon City.—NNI