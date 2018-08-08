NAB reviews investigations against Khawaja Saad Rafique, former ministers

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday reviewed investigations against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and several other ministers.

NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting on Wednesday for the third consecutive day where he was briefed by Director-General NAB Lahore over several complaints and enquiries.

The anti-graft watchdog is investigating the former Railways minister for alleged embezzlement in the purchase of 55 locomotives. It also reviewed several allegations including illegal leasing of Railways lands.

They also reviewed enquiries against former minister Saiful Malook Khokhar, former MPA Mudassar Qayyum and former MNA Azhar Qayyum were also reviewed.

The NAB chairman was also briefed on an enquiry against former chairman Auqaf Department for possessing illegal assets beyond known means of income. They also reviewed complaints against former chief engineer of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Riaz-ul-Haq.

The meeting also discussed complaints of illegal assets against senior Police officers including former CCPO Lahore and DIG Haider Ashraf.

NAB summoned MNA Azhar Qayyum to appear on August 10 and ordered to initiate an enquiry against him.

NAB has already summoned Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in the Paragon housing scheme scam to appear on August 15.

His brother, Salman Rafique, served a former advisor for health in Punjab. Both brothers will be questioned over the Paragon housing scheme scam. They have also been ordered to bring complete record of the housing scheme.

Salman Rafique has previously appeared before the anti-graft watchdog over alleged embezzlement and misconduct in the Punjab Health Department.

Former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif is also facing several corruption investigations including Punjab companies scandal and has been summoned again on August 20.—NNI