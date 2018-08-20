NAB court to give joint verdict in remaining two references against Sharif family

ISLAMABAD: The NAB court on Monday announced to give a joint verdict in remaining two corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

The deposed premier appeared before the court as Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik resumed hearing of the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references.

During the hearing, Nawaz Sharif’s legal counsel Khawaja Haris appealed to the court to give a joint verdict against the Sharif family in remaining two corruption cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Accountability Court-I had also decided to announce a joint verdict in three references. However, it only announced its verdict in Avenfield reference,” he told the court, adding the other two cases were then transferred as the verdict on one of them came separately.

Approving request by Haris and ordering a joint verdict in the remaining two references, the court adjourned the hearing till August 27.—APP