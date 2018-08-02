NAB chief orders probe into alleged corruption in Orange Line project

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday ordered an investigation into alleged corruption in Orange Line project.

A meeting of the bureau’s executive board took the decision in the light of a Dunya News report which said several officials allegedly caused a loss of Rs4 billion to the national exchequer.

NAB ordered inquiry into allegations levied against officials of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Nespak. The officials allegedly misused their authority to cause a loss of Rs4 billion to the national exchquer.—NNI